20 Homes Damaged by Heavy Monsoon Winds in Chiang Rai’s Wiang Pa Pao District

CHIANG RAI – The governor of Chiang Rai province, Narongsak Osottanakorn, has instructed officials in 18 districts to be on alert for storms, landslides and floods in their areas.

The move follows an incident on Saturday evening when three people were injured and at least 20 homes damaged following a storm that hit Tambon Wiang Kalong in Chiang Rai’s Wiang Pa Pao district. Damage was estimated at at least Bt1 million.

–

The Ban Dong Noo 4 village was the worst hit with 20 homes damaged, including Srithanakun Thawanna’s house which also served as a rice mill and rice-drying yard.

–

Srithanakun’s rice mill collapsed due to the storm that also damaged seven motorcycles and a rice-harvesting vehicle there. Municipality officials rescued three injured people from the debris.

A steel bar pierced the hip of mill worker Nikhon Kijae, 42, while fellow worker Sunthorn Khamkham, 34, and Inkham Utthang, 74, were hit by a falling beam.

All three were rushed to Wiang Pa Pao Hospital.