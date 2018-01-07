Posted by Editor

2 Huge Drug Shipments from Chiang Rai Thwarted by Thai Police

SUPHAN BURI – Police have seized nearly 5 million methamphetamine pills, worth about 1 billion baht, from two men believed to be working for a man known as Joe Donsa, son of Joe Danchang, a major drug trader who was killed in 1996.

The two suspects were identified as Kriangsak Wongsuwan, aka Mai Donsa, 22, and Wichian Netthong, 25.

The pair were nabbed by police in Suphan Buri as they sat in a parked truck in front of a house. An inspection found some 4.96 million speed pills hidden in the house, a CZ pistol and ammunition, police said.

Pol Gen Chakthip said the drugs originated from the United Wa State Army in Myanmar and had been smuggled overland into Chiang Rai before being moved south during the New Year festival.

Meanwhile, 10.4-kilogram heroin was seized on Friday from a pickup truck on its way from Chiang Rai to southern Thailand, police said on Saturday.

The suspects told police they were hired to pick up the heroin from Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province in the Northern region and to deliver it at a destination in Su-ngai Kolok district of Narathiwat in southern Thailand.

The 10.4-kilogram heroin, brand-named Double Lions and Globe, was estimated to cost up to 15 million baht (about 448,000 U.S. dollars) on the black-market.

Investigators are checking whether the gang also has a connection with a militant group in the insurgency-torn provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

