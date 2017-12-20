Posted by Editor

-2 Degrees Celsius Recorded at Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon as Temperatures Continue to Drop in Northern Thailand

CHIANG MAI – A temperature of -2 degrees Celsius (28 Fahrenheit) has been recorded on Doi Inthanon the other night, which has made headlines across the nation as the cold spell grips north, northeastern and central Thailand.

The Meteorological Department recorded the temperature on December 19th.

The Doi Inthanon National Park often gets cold during winter, and hundreds of locals and tourists flock to see the morning frost before it thaws, CityNews reports.

In Chiang Rai province, residents have been picking up warm clothing and gathering around fires to stay warm.

At Chiang Rai’s Phu Chai Fa mountain top temperatures were record at night between 0 and 4 degrees Celsius.

The Rajaprajanugroh Foundation has continued passing out royally bestowed blankets to people contending with cold weather as temperatures look set to drop another 1-3 degrees Celsius in upper and central Thailand.

Temperatures are expected to drop further in Northern Thailand before improving, with predictions that average mercury readings will drop by another 3 degrees across the north in the next few days.

