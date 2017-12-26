Tuesday, December 26th, 2017 | Posted by

2 Dead after Pickup Collides with School Bus in Central Thailand

 –

KAMPHAENG PHET – An 80-year-old woman and a close relative were killed on their way to a hospital in Kamphaeng Phet province in central Thailand on Tuesday morning after the pickup they were riding in crashed into a truck transporting students. The accident also injured several of the students.

The grandmother, Samrit Meethong, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her relative Jamrong Meethong died in hospital.

Samrit’s grandson, Thirawat Meethong, said he was the driver of the pickup, which sustained serious damages from the crash.

“I was trying to avoid a tuk-tuk when I crashed into the school truck,” Thirawat said.

Seven students between 12 and 16 years old in the truck were injured.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=51026

Posted by on Dec 26 2017. Filed under Regional News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen
Learning Thai with Jen