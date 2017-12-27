Posted by Editor

19 Students Injured after Mini Bus Overturns at High Speed in Mae Chan Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Police in Mae Chan District of Chiang Rai were called to the scene of an accident after a mini van carrying students to school skidded and overturned on Wednesday at 6:45 am in the morning.

The accident occurred on Phahon Yothin road between Mae Chan-Chiang Rai near the Kiew Thap Yang checkpoint in Tambon Mae Chan, injuring 19 students, aged 5-17.

They were admitted to Mae Chan Hospital, the students that sustained minor injuries and were allowed to return home following treatment, but some remained hospitalized.

Of the injured, Thanakrit Kampichai, a 10-year-old boy student, suffered a broken collar bone, and Jirapat Ratruangdej, a 12-year-old female student, had a headache after being thrown out of the mini van.

Driver Yongyut Thongkorn said he was trying to overtake a car in front of him when he lost control of his vehicle. The van hit the road barrier and rolled over before coming to rest on the road divider.

Police are investigating further and no charges have been laid against the driver at this time.

