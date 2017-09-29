Posted by Editor

18 Foreigners Rounded Up in Pattaya Crime Crackdown

–

PATTAYA – The combined forces of immigration officials, military personnel, tourist and Pattaya police launched a crackdown on foreign illegal immigrants suspected of involvement in vice and criminal activities in Pattaya on Thursday.

18 illegal immigrants of different nationalities from Uganda, Iran, Ivory Coast, Britain, Nigeria, Cameroon and India were rounded up by the authorities in raids of 12 spots which include hostels and rented houses.

Nine of the arrested illegal immigrants are Nigerians and the rest are Ugandans, Iranians, Britons and Ivory Coast nationals.

Pol Maj-Gen Surachet Hakparn, acting deputy commissioner of Tourist Police, who led the crackdown operation, codenamed Insee Tamin, said the main targets of the raids are hostels and rented houses which were suspected to be the hideouts of illegals or visa overstayers who were suspected to be involved in illicit drug trade, prostitution and other criminal activities.

Source: Thai PBS

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments