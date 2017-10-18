Wednesday, October 18th, 2017 | Posted by

15 Year-Old Boy Busted Transporting 16Kg of Heroin from Chiang Rai

Highway police found 16kg of heroin in a Toyota Soluna sedan.

PHRAE – Highway police in Phrae’s Muang district arrested a 15 year-old Chiang Rai boy on early Wednesday morning for allegedly transporting 16 kilograms of heroin for Chiang Rai, Province.

On the way back from a nearby checkpoint Highway police came upon a 15 year-old boy, (name withheld) in a Toyota Soluna sedan that was suspiciously parked in roadside bushes at approximately 6am.

The Highway Patrol Officers approached the vehicle and questioned the young teen about his whereabouts, the young teenager began acting nervously so they order him to step out of the vehicle so they could search the car.

Upon a search the officers found two sacks containing 16 kilograms of heroin,  at which time the teen reportedly admitted that he had collected the sacks from Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district to deliver to a customer in central Thailand.

The young boy was immediately detained and both he and the vehicle were transported to the Muang district police station for further investigation.

By Apinya Suksaengsri
Nation News

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=49514

Posted by on Oct 18 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen