15 Year-Old Boy Busted Transporting 16Kg of Heroin from Chiang Rai

PHRAE – Highway police in Phrae’s Muang district arrested a 15 year-old Chiang Rai boy on early Wednesday morning for allegedly transporting 16 kilograms of heroin for Chiang Rai, Province.

On the way back from a nearby checkpoint Highway police came upon a 15 year-old boy, (name withheld) in a Toyota Soluna sedan that was suspiciously parked in roadside bushes at approximately 6am.

The Highway Patrol Officers approached the vehicle and questioned the young teen about his whereabouts, the young teenager began acting nervously so they order him to step out of the vehicle so they could search the car.

Upon a search the officers found two sacks containing 16 kilograms of heroin, at which time the teen reportedly admitted that he had collected the sacks from Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district to deliver to a customer in central Thailand.

The young boy was immediately detained and both he and the vehicle were transported to the Muang district police station for further investigation.

By Apinya Suksaengsri

Nation News

