14 Injured After Tour Bus Plunges into an Irrigation Canal in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – 12 Koreans and 2 Thai female tour guides were injured after a tour bus plunged into an irrigation canal in Chiang Mai’s Doi Saket district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred while the tour bus of KCT Company was taking a number of tourists back from a tour of the hot springs in San Kamphaeng district. The bus overturned and lay on one side in the irrigation canal near Ban Huay Ang in Tambon Mae Pong of Doi Saket district.

The injured, 12 Koreans and 2 Thai female tour guides, were admitted to Doi Saket Hospital. A Thai tour guide, Ms Sawittree Boonnet, sustained a dislocated right shoulder, while the other guide, who was not immediately identified, suffered a broken arm, the bus driver Supat Kongngern was wounded in the right leg.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.

Source: Thai PBS

