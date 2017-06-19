Posted by Editor

13 Year-Old Girl Who Lost Father Then Right Leg In Need Of Help

KANCHANABURI – An appeal has been started to help a 13 year old Kanchanaburi girl who has been dealt some serious blows in her short life.

Wanwisa Srijan – known as Ning Wi – lost her father then in December she was riding home on a motorcycle with friends when they were hit by a pick-up.

Her right leg had to be amputated to save her life.

The family are desperately poor and in a Bad way. Their story tugged at the heartstrings of the Thai public when news was featured on Facebook.

Yesterday Thai Rath caught up with mother Samer Takong, 55, and Wi as they were husking corn to make ends meet.

Said mum: “She is a good kid – before the accident she was playful and talked a lot but that has all changed now. She hasn’t come to terms with what happened to her”.

She said that the pick-up driver has offered no help and the case has gone quiet with nothing being done to help the family who are very poor.

Mum goes out to work to try to get some money and there is an elder brother but it is inadequate for the family’s needs.

Wi had to leave her old school and is now at Wat Luuk Kae Prachanuthit School where director Banjong Pinpathom said that they are giving her free lunch. Representations have been made to the local education authority to get her school fees paid.

Wi bravely thanked everyone for their help so far but she lamented in tears that had the driver not hit her everything would have been different.

If you would like to help Nong Wi an account at Ormsin Bank has been set up in her name – Wanwisa Srijan.. The account is controlled by the family and teachers at her school and has the number 020 219 732 698.

A tragic story indeed, let’s hope people are moved to contribute.

