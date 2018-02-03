Posted by Editor

13 Year-Old Girl Raped by Her Grade 7 Teacher in Central Thailand

SAMUT SAKHON – A grade 7 teacher was arrested yesterday on suspicion of repeatedly raping and sexually abusing a female student over a two-year period.

The girl was 12 when the misconduct allegedly started and is now a Mathayom Suksa 1, or 7th grade, student.

Chalermchai Phromprapatsorn, 52, was apprehended at his house in Nakhon Prathom yesterday morning.

The teacher, who works at a school in Krathum Baen district of Samut Sakhon, is charged with raping a girl under 13 and performing an obscene act on a girl under 15.

He allegedly confessed and attempted to commit suicide shortly afterwards.

The arrest came after the mother and the girl, accompanied by Pavena Foundation chairwoman Pavena Hongsakul, sought help from Samut Sakhon Provincial Police chief Suraphong Thaiprasert on Thursday.

The girl’s mother petitioned the foundation after she noticed her daughter did not want to see the teacher. She eventually told them what had transpired.

The foundation contacted the provincial police and told the mother to file a complaint.

According to Ms Pavena, the girl said she has been sexually abused by the teacher since 2016.

It allegedly began when she was taking part in a school activity held at a weekend.

Acting in his capacity as a member of the student affairs department, the teacher reportedly summoned the girl to his office and raped her.

She claims he later raped her on two other occasions at a motel on Phetchakasem Road in tambon Om Noi. She gave the date for the latest rape as Jan 20.

Pol Col Suraphong said yesterday the girl has been tested for traces of sexual abuse but the results are still pending.

In a similar case, Bua Yai police chief Pol Col Kharom Boonsud said investigators will question a 14-year-old student on Monday.

The girl was allegedly involved in a relationship with Nathaphop Boonthongtho, a 51-year-old school director in Nakhon Ratchasima. Reports claim the two were spotted on several “dates” together.

The inquiry will be conducted at the station or at the Nakhon Ratchasima Shelter for Children and Families, he said.

The student is now living at the shelter under the care of the Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office.

Source: Thai News Agency, Bangkok Post

