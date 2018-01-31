Posted by Editor

13 Chinese Tourists Injured in Passenger Van Crash in Phuket

PHUKET – Thirteen Chinese tourists were injured, nine seriously, when a passenger van they travelling from the Phuket airport to a hotel in Phangnga crashed into a utility pole and overturned on Wednesday morning (Jan 31).

The incident happened on Phetkasem highway near distance marker 807 in Thai Muang district at about 7am.

Rescuers from several charity foundations and volunteers used equipments to break open glasses and doors to pull the trapped and injured tourists out and sent them to nearby hospital in Thai Muang district.

The driver Suchart Aduman, 52, who was slightly hurt in the crash, said that he drove 13 Chinese tourists from Phuket airport to a Khao Lak hotel in Phangnga’s Takua Pa district, Phuket Gazette reports.

But as he drove near Km 807 marker on the highway, heavy fog fell across the mountain area making poor visibility.

He said a motorcycle instantly cut into his way, forcing him to swerve to avoid hitting the vehicle.

The sudden turn of the wheels caused the van to lose balance and crashed into a roadside utility pole and flipped over to the roadside ditch.

All his passengers were injured but nine in serious condition, Mr Suchart was booked for reckless driving by police.

Source: Phuket Gazette, Thai PBS, (Photo’s Kritsada Mueanhawong)

