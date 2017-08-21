Posted by Editor

11 Chinese Tourists Injured after Truck Crashes into Van in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – Eleven Chinese tourists and three Thais were injured after a pick-up truck crashed into a van carrying Chinese tourists at 16:30 local time on Sunday in Chiang Mai province of northern Thailand.

Among the 11 Chinese tourists, five were severely injured and they are all now being treated at a local hospital, according to the Consulate General of China in Chiang Mai on Monday.

The consulate general said that the five severely injured tourists are still being treated at the hospital but in “stable conditions” and some slightly injured tourists have already been discharged.

The officials from the consulate general immediately rushed to the hospital after being informed about the accident on Sunday and is now working with Thai police and Thai Assistance Center to help the injured.

According to the Thai Assistance Center of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the three injured Thais were a guide and the drivers of the two vehicles.

The pick-up truck lost control and crashed into the van, according to the initial investigation.

The part of the road where the accident happened, Highway No.118 linking Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in the Doi Saket district of Chiang Mai, is steep and has many bends, making it a hot spot for accidents, especially in the rainy season, according to Thai media Nation TV.

