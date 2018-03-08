Posted by Editor

10 Reasons Why Beer Could Be Good For Health

Though there are divided opinions about beer, there is no denying the fact that there are some obvious benefits when it is consumed in moderation. Hence, it would be interesting to have a closer look at the various benefits and advantages associated with drinking of beer regularly without overdoing it.

Protect Your Heart

While wine is known to be one of the best drinks for reducing risk of cardiovascular problems, beer is also not far behind. Those who are moderate beer drinkers could have 42% lesser chance of suffering heart attacks. However, the quantity should be restricted to just 1 pint per day.

Improve Your Brain

If you wish to be creative, intelligent and think out of the box and those who consumed moderate quantities of beer were known to solve verbal and other puzzles better.

Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

A research was done on around 40000 men and it was found that a majority of them who consumed moderate quantities of beer did not suffer from type 2 diabetes when compared to others.

It Could Improve Kidney Function

Kidney stones are a major problem with many men. Those who drink a pint of beer on a daily basis have much lower chances of developing kidney stone. This is because it helps to flush the kidney properly and prevents build up of minerals which lead to stone formation.

Fight Fever

Beer could also help those suffering from fever to recover faster. Researchers have found out that patients who had reached 104 degrees when they got themselves rehydrated with beer and water, it has helped them to reduce temperature. Hence if you wish to control fever naturally beer could be the answer.

It Improves Confidence Levels

Beer could improve skin texture and also make a person to look brighter and smarter. Hence, if you want to impress your girl with the best of looks it would not be a bad idea to try and indulge in some moderate beer drinking.

Improve Eye Vision

Daily consumption of stout or lager beer could help a lot in improving the health of your eyes. This is because it is known to increase antioxidant activity and could prevent formation of cataracts in your eyes.

Lower Blood Pressure

Hypertension is the mother of many health problems. It has been found that moderate drinking of beer could perhaps help bring down the levels of blood pressure. In fact when compared to wine and cocktails beer is a better option as far as controlling blood pressure is concerned.

Ward Off Infection

If you are keen on keeping away infections, consuming a beer or two could lead to lower risk of infection. This again could be attributed to higher levels of antioxidants in

Improve Bone Health

In old age fracture of bones from falls is a common problem. However, if you drink a pint of beer every day when you are still young and also when old, you could improve your bone density and this could help in preventing brittle bones and fractures.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments