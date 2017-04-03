10 Dead, 50 Injured after Two Explosions Rock Russian Subway Stations

–

ST. PETERSBURG – Russian state media reported Monday that explosions at St. Petersburg subway stations left at least 10 people dead and an unknown number injured.

State-run news agencies reported the blasts in St. Petersburg, saying the death toll was based on “preliminary information.”

A witnesses told the Reuters news agancy that ambulances had gathered at the entrance to the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg, which is on Russia’s northwest coast, near the borders of Finland and Estonia.

The subway’s administration said several stations in the northern Russian city had been closed and that an evacuation was underway. Emergency services officials were quoted as saying two explosive devices had gone off on trains at two stations.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.

Putin reportedly confirmed that there were deaths in the blast, which he said was being investigated as possible terrorism. He offered his condolences to the victims’ families.

